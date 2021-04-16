Police: Clearfield County man assaulted 2 girls

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls.

Moses “Sunny” Norris, 76, of Westover, posted $50,000 cash bail through a bail bond company after his arraignment Thursday night on 31 felony sex-crime related counts that include rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, corruption of minors and aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.

MOSES “SUNNY” NORRIS

During forensic interviews with the girls at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Clearfield County in January and March, the girls described the sexual abuse in detail, including things Norris would say to them, according to charges filed by state police.

The abuse dates back three years and state police noted one of the girls said Norris threatened to kill family members if she told anyone what he did.

“You know what I’m doing to you is good,” Norris allegedly said to one of the girls. He also talked about the “bogeyman”[sic] and asked if she wanted to get him fired because they were part of a big “company” and he “gets paid a lot of money for doing sex,” state police wrote in the charges.

In late March, state police received a typed statement from Norris through his attorney where Norris “adamantly denied the allegations,” state police indicated.

Norris remains free on bail with a preliminary hearing slated for April 21 at Clearfield County Central Court.