CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An inmate at the Clearfield County Jail faces assault charges after he allegedly attacked his cell mate and sent him to the hospital.

Robert Lee Runyan, 34, of Glen Richey is accused of hitting his cell mate on Dec. 29, 2021. The cell mate was sent to Penn Highlands Clearfield for emergency treatment and was later flown to Pittsburgh for emergency surgery to prevent him from losing his eye, according to the charges filed.

The victim told police the inmates had been locked in their cells for count when Runyan hit him in the face. He said Runyan attempted to wipe the blood off of his face and apologized. The victim’s orbital bone was broken and a metal plate was implanted to keep it from falling out, according to his statement to police.

Runyan has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 23.