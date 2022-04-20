CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Grampian man is facing charges after police said he failed to return two children into legal custody.

Clearfield Borough police received a report from a concerned mother who did not know where her two kids were. She said they were picked up by their father, 48-year-old Lance Weber, on April 12, and they were to be returned by 5 p.m. April 14, according to the criminal complaint. She added that a protection from abuse order was filed on Weber back in November 2020, and she provided police a court order that stating that she has full legal custody of the kids.

She told police that she saw her children were in Bellefonte on April 13 by tracking her one child’s cell phone through an app. According to police, she called the phone and talked to her child who gave a “suspicious” response. Before the phone hung up she heard Weber and could not make contact her child again. Police reportedly also failed to make contact with Weber.

Weber faces felony charges of concealment whereabouts of children and interference with custody of children.

Weber faces a preliminary hearing set for April 27.