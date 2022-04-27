BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Claysburg man is behind bars after he was found passed out at a Burger King with meth, police said.

Garrett Weyandt

Roaring Spring Police Department found Garrett Weyandt, 38, passed out in his tan Chevy Suburban at the Spring Plaza Burger King in Roaring Spring borough around 11 p.m on Tuesday, according to an criminal complaint. Police ran Weyandt’s information and discovered that state police had a warrant out for him from an incident where Weyandt gave an informant an ounce of marijuana in April 2019

For about three minutes, officers struggled to get Weyandt into custody and got minor injuries. Police then found two bags of suspected meth on him.

Weyandt faces charges of felony aggravated assault and drug charges, along with additional misdemeanor ones.

Weyandt is currently in Blair County Prison with bail set at $30,000. He awaits a preliminary hearing for May 5.