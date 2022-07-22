BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A classic ’67 Pontiac Tempest was reported stolen out of Bedford, and state police are investigating.

According to the report, state police were called to Business 220 in Bedford after the car went missing sometime between July 12 and July 15. The 1967 Tempest GTO is light blue in color and has plates LGG7958.

The car is valued at $15,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Bedford at 814-623-6133.