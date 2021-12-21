Police: Civil War Navy pistol among items stolen from antique shop

CENTRAL CITY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a Civil War US Navy pistol and other items valued at over $3,000 were recently stolen from an antique shop.

State Police report that they were called to Route 30 Antiques in Central City along Lincoln Highway for a burglary Dec. 18. Sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. unknown actors entered into the building through a window and made off with multiple antique items, including the civil war pistol valued at over $2,000.

The actor(s) also managed to grab three different recurve bows, a knife and approximately $200 in cash before fleeing the scene.

Items Stolen:

E. Whitney early mfgr of rifles Civil War US Navy pistol – $2,200

Beare Grizzly bow – $150

Bow Cub – $150

Shakespeare Sierra bow – $150

US Marine Ka-Bar knife in case – $300

Anyone with any information is asked to call State Police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.