JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Police responded to a call on Sunday, September 1, at Solomon Homes. The caller reported a small child hanging out of a broken window on the third floor of the building.

Police got no answer, but the door was unlocked and they were able to enter. They found two small children, ages 3 and 1, alone in the apartment.

They were taken into protective custody.

Police located the mother, Tashee Sarrys, 22, and will be charged with endangering the welfare of children.