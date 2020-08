NORTHERN CAMBRIA, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Northern Cambria Police Chief Jeffrey Kopsic was charged with a DUI after crashing his Ford F-150 last weekend and will be suspended from the force.

Northern Cambria Solicitor Tim Burns tells WTAJ that Kopsic is currently on vacation and the Mayor has declared that he will be placed on suspension as of September 1, 2020.

Officials did not give any other comment on the situation at this time.