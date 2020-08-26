Police Chief charged with DUI after weekend crash

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A police Chief who was involved in a crash over the weekend has been charged with driving under the influence.

According to reports, Chief of Police for the Northern Cambria Police Department, Jefferey Kopsic, was driving on Columbia Street in Allegheny Township around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Kopsic traveled off the road in his 2011 Ford F-150 and over an embankment before crashing into several trees and coming to a stop.

Multiple airbags were reportedly deployed, but Kopsic only suffered minor injuries. He has been charged with a misdemeanor DUI.