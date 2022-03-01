CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews worked quickly Sunday morning after a police chase led to a truck crash with entrapment at a Clearfield County creek.

Police attempted a traffic stop on Rolley Road before 1 a.m. Feb. 27 when the driver, later identified as 43-year-old Edward Anderson, failed to stop and a chase began, according to the complaint.

Anderson eventually lost control of the pick-up truck he and a passenger were in and crashed down an embankment on Hemlock Hollow Road. At this point, crews were called to help with an entrapment.

Photo: Rescue Hose & Fire – www.rhl8.org

Rescue Hose and Ladder responded to assist. 15 fire personnel and seven EMS all arrived and found the passenger was able to get free, but Anderson was still trapped in the truck.

After some careful maneuvering on a ladder, crews were able to get Anderson free in about 30 minutes after cutting through the frame, roof, and windshield. Anderson was lifted from the wreckage where EMS was able to take over and render aid.