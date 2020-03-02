Police chase in Somerset leads to crash, arrest of man wanted in Ohio

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset police announced the arrest of a man that led them on a high-speed chase before finding out he was wanted in Ohio for drug charges.

Shaun Deandre Hall, 41, of Wooster, Ohio was seen on N. Center Avenue in Somerset on February 29th just after 11:30 p.m. Before police attempted a traffic stop, Hall reportedly accelerated to distance himself from them.

Police report that when they turned on their lights and siren, Hall proceeded to speed up even faster. He eventually crashed into the front yard of a home on Byers Road after roughly 10 minutes of trying to flee.

Hall reportedly got out and tried to run on foot when police were able to catch him. he resisted arrest and gave a false name. He was taken to UPMC where he was drug tested. Fingerprinting was also able to tell police who he was and show he had a warrant in Medina County, Ohio for failing to appear no drug charges.

Hall was placed in Somerset County Jail on the Ohio warrant and will also be charged with fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault, DUI, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, false identification to police, and multiple traffic offenses.