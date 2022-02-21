Police: Charges filed for theft of Twisted Tea from Snappy’s

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Curwensville man is facing theft charges after police say he walked into a convenience store and stole a case of Twisted Tea alcoholic beverages.

Police reported that Michael Burkland, 42, walked into Snappy’s on State Street in Curwensville just after midnight on Feb. 18. Burkland then reportedly grabbed a 15-can case of Twisted Tea and fled from the store without paying.

Burkland is facing a charge of retail theft for the $50.85 case of beverages, according to the PSP report.