Police charge woman with theft of rental car

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have charged one person with theft of a motor vehicle after failing to return a rental car.

According to police, Anna Marie Boyle, 28, rented a 2018 Gray Hyundai Accent with a Florida license plate on July 29. Boyle was scheduled to return the car on August 14 and failed to do so.

On September 10, Enterprise Rent-A-Car received information that the vehicle was left parked on a street in Coalport Pa., with a removed license plate.

Officials were unable to locate the stolen vehicle.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss