Police charge woman with theft of rental car

ALTOONA Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have charged one person with theft of a motor vehicle after failing to return a rental car.

According to police, Anna Marie Boyle, 28, rented a 2018 Gray Hyundai Accent with a Florida license plate on July 29. Boyle was scheduled to return the car on August 14 and failed to do so.

On September 10, Enterprise Rent-A-Car received information that the vehicle was left parked on a street in Coalport Pa., with a removed license plate.

Officials were unable to locate the stolen vehicle.