Police charge teens after breaking up college party at PSU Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township police responded to a call to the 600 building of Campus View Drive after complaints of a physical disturbance between multiple women which led to charges being filed.

The incident happened on Sunday, January 12, just after 10 p.m. Logan Township officers responded at 10:21 p.m. to find a party going on that reportedly involved 96 college kids.

In addition to the disturbance called in, and the loud music, police report there were multiple signs of underage drinking.

The tenants, both 19, one from New York, the other from Maryland, have been charged with the Logan Township Disorderly Gathering Ordinance, as well as various charges involved with having and supplying alcohol.