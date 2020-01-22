Police charge man who assaulted homeowner with nunchucks

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Hollidaysburg have charged a 19-year-old man after police say he hit a homeowner in the head with nunchucks then tried to hide in a tree.

Dillon Lee Walk was charged with simple assault, underage drinking, harassment, and disorderly conduct after an incident on January 21, just before 1 a.m. on Linds Crossing Road.

Police report that Walk was in a dispute with the homeowner when he struck the man in the head with nunchucks.

Walk reportedly left the home and climb up a nearby tree in an attempt to avoid being seen by police.

After finding Walk in the tree, police had him transported to UPMC for evaluation.

