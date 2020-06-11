Police charge man in connection to Clearfield bomb scare

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield police have charged a man in connection to a bomb scare in downtown Clearfield across from the courthouse on June 8.

Tyler Daniel Thompson, 26, of Morrisdale has been charged with leaving the military-style box outside of the office of his wife’s lawyer in their divorce and allegedly making a Facebook video in the process saying that his divorce was not “theatrical enough” but later deleted the video in question.

After police received the call of the suspicious package, they decided to block off E. Market Street and evacuate the courthouse. They then proceeded to evacuate The Dimeling, an apartment complex that’s mostly for the elderly. They were helped out of the building and placed on a bus to be taken to a temporary shelter that was set up.

While waiting for a bomb squad to arrive, police report that they received a call from Thompson saying that the wooden box was his and that it was left for his wife’s divorce lawyer and only contained papers for them.

After the bomb squad arrived, police report that the box was cleared, and only a note and pictures were found in the box that appeared to belong to his wife. Police report the note only said that the box was the last piece of good faith that would be shown.

Thompson has been charged with a facsimile of a weapon of mass destruction and disorderly conduct with intent and may face others as the investigation continues.