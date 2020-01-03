1  of  2
Police charge man for operating “chop shop”

A Clearfield County man is arrested on charges for running a “chop shop.”

Police charged 26-year-old Matthew Wisor of Houtzdale with operating a chop shop, burglary and trespass.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded to a burglary at Action Cycle and ATV in Boggs Township in June.

Police say a tip led them to discover Wisor had the stolen motorbikes in his yard– and several more parts and items from the store in his house.

Police says Wisor admitted that the items were stolen and that he altered their appearance.

A chop shop is defined as a location which disassembles stolen vehicles, often to sell their parts.

