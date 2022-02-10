Police charge man after allegedly paying a teen with gift card to have sex

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Saint Marys man is facing charges after he allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old in exchange for $126 and a gift card.

Police were called about 54-year-old Troy A. Cool based on accusations of him paying a 14-year-old to have sex with him.

Through the investigation, police found numerous messages between cool and the girl’s friend to set up a sexual rendezvous. Police said that Cool messaged and offered to”make her rich” by offering her a “finders fee” and paying the girl money and her friend $20 for hooking them up.

The girl went to police about the sexual assault and gave them full details.

Cool is now facing charges including felony corruption of minors, statutory sexual assault, child porn and more related felony charges.

Cool was placed in Jefferson County Prison on $250,000 bail with a primary hearing scheduled for Feb. 22.