ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police responded to a call after a driver had run into the Cedar Grove Motel on Saturday, December 28 just before 9 a.m.

Police determined that Bobbie Jo Gates, 44, of Altoona, had run into the building and left the scene of the crash.

Gates is reportedly being charged with misdemeanor hit and run, driving without a license, and driving with no insurance.