Police: Centre County sex offender withheld registration info about job status

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 23-year-old registered sex offender state police say failed to update his Megan’s Law Registration information is now in jail on fresh charges.

State police at Rockview charged Sky Tipton, of Spring Mills, with felony counts of failing to provide accurate registration information and failing to register with state police for failing to update his employment status at McDonald’s, according to the charges.

He claimed he was “suspended,” but police later found out McDonald’s terminated his employment in late July after he got angry, said he had to get out of there before he killed someone and walked out during his shift.

The investigation began when police were tipped off that Tipton was not living at the Spring Mills address listed on his registration. Instead, they were told he was living somewhere in Lock Haven, Clinton County.

When police confronted him about this information, he allegedly admitted he frequently stayed with his girlfriend in Lock Haven. Tipton’s girlfriend told police that he didn’t stay longer than seven days at a time so he wouldn’t need to register a new address.

Tipton was given a lifetime registrant under Megan’s Law after he was convicted of indecent contact with two children less than 13 years old and then intimidated the family members in 2015, according to The Bradford Era.

He was designated as a sexually violent predator in 2016.

Tipton remains in jail in Centre County with bail set at $25,000 cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10.