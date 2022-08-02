CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed against a man for threatening to kill troopers and assaulting a woman at his trailer in Julian, according to State Police out of Rockview.

On July 24, multiple troopers were investigating a report of trespassing along the 100 block of Catty 9 Trail in Huston Township. This lead them to a nearby home where the suspect was to be staying with Samuel Conner III, 64, according to the criminal complaint.

While state police were standing outside the trailer, Connor was inside reportedly making threats to troopers, saying “I will kill you all,” state police noted.

When Connor turned away from the door, an officer entered his trailer to keep a visual on Conner, according to the criminal complaint. Conner made more threats by saying that he had “two guns and a bow,” and that the next time troopers were there they wouldn’t leave, state police noted.

State police said that when an officer told Connor he can’t be making these threats, he got angrier and aggressively approached the officer. When a woman who was also in the trailer tried to keep Connor from confronting the officer, Conner pushed her away and had his hand around her throat, police said.

In an attempt to take Connor into custody, he started resisting arrest. Three troopers where needed to assist, according to the criminal complaint.

Connor faces charges of assault, making terroristic threats, resisting arrest and harassment.

Connor is currently in Centre County Prison with bail set at $10,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 3.