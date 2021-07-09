Police: Centre County man steals lottery tickets, cash from closed store

Scotty Lucas, 46, is accused of breaking into a closed business and stealing lottery tickets and cash. (courtesy: Spring Township Police Department)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges have been filed on a man who is accused of breaking into a closed business.

The Spring Township Police Department said Scotty Lee Lucas, 46, of Pleasant Gap, broke into the store and stole lottery tickets, cash from the register and cash from the register July 5.

He was arrested last night, July 8, in Clinton County.

Lucas is being charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property.

He’s still awaiting extradition and arraignment on the charges.