CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Centre County man faces charges after he allegedly stole a $300 beer sign and resisted arrest.

On Feb. 16, Matthew Allison, 49, of Blanchard resisted two state police officers that tried to arrest him at the 100 block of Eagleville Road in Liberty Township. State police said that Allison caused disturbances at different homes in the area.

Allison allegedly threw a male to the ground and hit him after he wouldn’t give him his cellphone. At another property, police reported that Allison stole a $300 Rams Head Ale sign out of a horse barn and threatened to hit the property owner with it when he was confronted.

Allison faces a burglary charge, resisting arrest, harassment and additional charges. He has bail set at $15,000.

He had a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 23.