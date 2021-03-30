Police: Centre County man kills pedestrian, facing charges

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a 36-year-old man faces charges after he allegedly struck a Bellefonte pedestrian with his truck and fled the scene.

Brandon Deitz is charged with one felony count of an accident that resulted in death as well as several summary violations, according to charges filed.

State police at Rockview arrived at the scene July 22, 2020, around 8 a.m. and saw people standing on West High Street in Bellefonte next to a person laying on the roadway, according to the criminal complaint.

Stephanie Wilson was motionless and bleeding from her head. A witness told police she was struck by a red truck, and the truck continued down the street.

A few minutes later, Centre County 911 was contacted on behalf of Deitz, and officials were able to meet with him at a residence belonging to the caller.

Deitz told officials he had been driving the truck alone when he hit Wilson. He claims he stopped his truck, went to where she was laying, attempted to give aid, but he became “scared and nervous” and left the scene. He went straight to the residence and had the person call 911.

In a later interview at the state police station, he told police he didn’t know what happened. He said he never saw Wilson and never felt an impact. He said he saw her on the road to the left of his truck, got out and panicked because he saw blood.

Police said an accident reconstruction concluded Deitz was traveling around 22 to 23 mph when he struck Wilson. Deitz may not have been able to see Wilson as a result of his height and hers as well as a bandana obstructing the view of his windshield.

They said they were able to watch video footage, and it showed he never provided aid to Wilson. Instead, he fled the scene.

An unsecured bail was set at $50,000 March 29, and he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 14.