Police: Centre County man charged with child pornography

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa, (WTAJ) — A Centre County man is facing charges after more than 90 files of child pornography were found on his laptop.

According to police, 40-year-old Simon Burns from Centre Hall had 11 pictures of child sexual abuse and 81 pictures of nude girls under the age of 13.

He is now facing 11 felony counts of possession of child pornography, along with 79 misdemeanor counts of displaying sexual materials.

It’s reported that the charges stem from an investigation that started in June 2017 by the Department of Homeland Security.

Burns was arraigned Wednesday morning.