Police: Centre County man charged after killing mother black bear

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man is charged with the illegal killing of a mother black bear in June.

Randall Barger, 58, of Warriors Mark, is accused of shooting a mother black bear while she was 30 feet above in a tree with her three cubs on the afternoon of June 21 at a property on the 700 block of Loveville Road.

Barger claimed to game wardens with the Pennsylvania Game Commission the bear charged him multiple times and the bears climbed into the tree after he fended her off by shooting a .40 caliber pistol at the sow. He left to get more ammunition and then shot the mother bear once through the back of the head while the animal was in the tree, according to the charges.

Barger is charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful killing of a big game animal out of season and summary charges of unlawfully killing wildlife that was not endangering a human and unlawful driving or disturbing game.

The cubs have been gathered by the Pa. Game Commission.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9.