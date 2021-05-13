Police catch burglar mid-act in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man is behind bars after police say he was caught in the middle of a home burglary and had paraphernalia on him.

According to the report, on May 9, troopers arrived at the scene in Bedford to find 32-year-old Steven Kight inside the home. Kight had kicked the door in at the residence and gained access.

Kight was taken into custody where police said they found paraphernalia on him in an ACT 64 violation.

Kight was unable to post the $30,000 bail and has been placed in the Bedford County Prison.