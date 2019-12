WHITE TWP, INDIANA CO, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police responded to a call about a residents cat on December 6, 2019, just after 10:30 a.m.

Police report that the cat was found outside of the home and was shot in the neck with what looked like a BB Gun. The cat died several hours later as a result of the injuries.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call PSP Indiana.