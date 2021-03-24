Police: Cameron County man offered meth to 17-year-old

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cameron County man has been accused of offering meth to a 17-year-old family member.

Daniel Cobb Jr., 43, allegedly offered the family member cigarettes, alcoholic beverages and a glass smoking device that contained methamphetamine March 7. Cobb offered the substances twice and when the family member refused both times, he used a lighter to melt the substance inside the smoking device and inhaled twice, according to the charges filed.

State troopers noted the victim said Cobb appeared to be “loopy” after smoking from the device. A search warrant was executed on Cobb’s residence where they found a suspicious object believed to be an explosive device in the top drawer of a dresser. According to the charges filed by police, this device was in close proximity to where the family members slept.

In an interview with police, Cobb said the object was a bomb. Investigators discovered the device was constructed from PVC pipe and contained metal bullets, metal BB’s and low-explosive powder. Police also found more smoking devices with suspected methamphetamine and numerous small plastic baggies with suspected methamphetamine residue.

Cobb is currently in Cameron County prison, facing felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor counts of the corruption of minors and drug paraphernalia possession. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 8.