Police: Cambria County woman crashes vehicle, hides in cornfield

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ferguson Township Police responded to a single-vehicle crash, Tuesday, Aug. 31 on the 1600 block of West Gatesburg Road.

The driver, a 49-year-old woman, lost control of the vehicle and struck a mailbox, landscape wall and large tree forcing the vehicle onto its side, according to police. The driver then exited through a broken window and spoke with witnesses before fleeing into a cornfield.

Credit: Ferguson Township Police Department

She was later found crawling in the cornfield, trying to escape the police, they said. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Alcohol is considered a factor in the cause of the crash, police said.

Ferguson Township Police were assisted by PA State Police, State College Police, Alpha Fire Department and Fire Police in responding to the call.