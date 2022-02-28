CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A school bus accident sent one to the hospital with unknown injuries Monday afternoon, according to police.

A school bus accident occurred Monday, Feb. 28, around 3 p.m in the 6300 Block of Admiral Peary Highway in Munster Township.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Altoona and injuries are unknown. It is also unknown the victim was a student.

