CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A school bus accident sent one to the hospital with unknown injuries Monday afternoon, according to police.
A school bus accident occurred Monday, Feb. 28, around 3 p.m in the 6300 Block of Admiral Peary Highway in Munster Township.
The victim was transported to a hospital in Altoona and injuries are unknown. It is also unknown the victim was a student.
This is a developing story and information is limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ on-air and online for the latest.
