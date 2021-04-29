Police: Cambria County man shoots fireworks at neighbor’s house

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said the 41-year-old man sent fireworks toward a neighbor’s house more than once while under the influence.

State police at Ebensburg have charged Timothy Box with two felony counts of risking a catastrophe and several minor counts, such as recklessly endangering another person, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

On April 29 around 4 a.m., police said they received six hang-up calls from the 900 block of Frankstown Road, Croyle Township, according to the criminal complaint. These calls were coming from Box’s home.

While police were on the way to his house, neighbors were calling 911 to report that Box was shooting off fireworks at their house.

Police interviewed a neighbor who witnessed Box shoot fireworks at another neighbor’s house both at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday. He said it was an ongoing issue within the neighborhood.

Police met with Box at his house, and he showed signs of being under the influence. Box was asked to exit his house so they could question him about shooting fireworks toward his neighbor’s house. They also asked him to keep his hands out of his pockets.

Immediately after being told not to, Box reached into his left pocket. Police then attempted to restrain him so he could not pull out a weapon.

During the struggle, police and Box fell off the porch steps. He then refused to put his hands behind his back. However, officers were able to gain control and handcuff him.

While searching Box, they found cocaine and suspected meth in his right pocket. A pocket knife was found in his left pocket, which is the pocket he reached into earlier.

Box is being held in Cambria County Prison with bail set at 10 percent of $40,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 5.