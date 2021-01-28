Police: Cambria County man on meth crashes ATV into cruiser

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man who police say was high on meth when he crashed an ATV into the side of a police cruiser is now facing charges.

Richard Myers, 44, of Gallitzin had come up alongside the police cruiser on Franklin Street when he struck the side of the vehicle and fell off the ATV he was riding, according to charges filed by Gallitzin Borough police.

Myers had already tried to pass a police cruiser twice as he tried to get away from police at about 8 p.m. on September 30, each time striking a different side of the vehicle with the ATV.

The chase started when an officer spotted Myers riding the ATV on Pershing Street. Myers refused to stop and during the pursuit, he nearly collided with another police cruiser before he cut through a parking lot and then drove the wrong way on a one-way road before crashing into the police on the Main Street Bridge.

When offices started giving him medical attention after the crash, a pill bottle containing two small plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine and crack cocaine was sticking out of his pants pocket.

Police said Myers was uncooperative with ambulance personnel and he was ultimately taken to UPMC Altoona. A search warrant was obtained for his blood draw with the lab report indicating there was methamphetamine, amphetamine and marijuana in his system at the time of the chase and crash.

Myers is charged with charges that include felony alteration or destruction of vehicle identification number, drug possession and fleeing police along with misdemeanor DUI.

He was arraigned Thursday morning and released on an unsecured $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is slated for February 3 before Magisterial District Judge John Prebish Jr.