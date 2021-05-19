Police: Cambria County man makes false claims against police chief

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a 54-year-old man called Cambria County 911 to falsely report against a police chief.

On May 18 around 1:30 p.m., Jeffrey Sand called emergency services and claimed East Taylor Township Police Department Chief Rickey Price yelled “f— you” while Sand was driving past the municipal building, according to the criminal complaint.

Price said this did not happen.

After reviewing video surveillance surrounding the building, there was no incident where price yelled or made any gestures toward Sand while he passed by the building.

Sand is charged for falsely accusing Price of yelling obscenities in attempt to have Price reprimanded by supervisors for an act that never occurred.