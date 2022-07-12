CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man from Patton is behind bars after police were told he lit his house on fire and threatened to kill himself and a woman in a murder-suicide.

Justin Morri Cunningham, 45, allegedly assaulted a woman on many occasions, according to charges filed by Patton Borough Police Department. The investigation began after a concerned friend of the woman came forward to report that Cunningham had held her hostage in his home at the 200 block of Mellon Avenue.

45-year-old Justin Cunningham (via Cambria County Prison)

In an interview with police, the woman alleged that Cunningham had become jealous in their relationship and assaulted her. This began on the 4th of July when Cunningham became angry the woman had felt the rods in one of their friends’ back, police noted.

Police reported there were red flush markings around the woman’s neck along with bruising. She told them that on July 5, he strangled her to the point she started to black out. This isn’t the first time he did so, either, the affidavit mentioned.

The woman said she wanted to leave from the constant fighting. Cunningham allegedly took wood and nails and barricaded them both inside to make sure she couldn’t leave.

On July 7, Cunningham told her he was “gonna burn the house down,” kill her and then give his kids the insurance money, police noted. It’s reported he lit the inside of the home on fire, poured paint thinner all over the upstairs bedroom after he punched her in the head multiple times, and boarded up the windows.

Once the fire was lit, the woman told police he had put her in a headlock. Once the fire got worse, he allegedly put the fire out with blankets and drug her through the door and told her she “better not run away.” During the same day, police noted they received a call that the woman was seen running across the street with Cunningham chasing after her on an ATV.

The woman further told police that Cunningham has held a gun to her head and himself, threatening to kill them both in a murder-suicide. He also held her hostage twice for nine hours, police noted.

The woman said she didn’t come forward to police because Cunningham kept telling her he would kill her, retaliate against her, or find her if she does. She said he even smashed her phone three times to avoid her calling police, according to court documents.

Cunningham was hit with a slew of charges, including unlawful restraint, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, simple assault, strangulation, arson, harassment and disorderly conduct. He was lodged in Cambria County Prison with bail at 10 percent of $150,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 26.