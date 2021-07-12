Police: Cambria County man breaks into house with knife, steals marijuana cartridge

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man faces charges after police said he broke into a home early in the morning while wielding a knife.
On July 3 around 6 a.m., 47-year-old Thomas Rankin, of Nanty Glo, broke into a home at the 4000 block of Ben Franklin Highway in Blacklick Township.
State police at Ebensburg report that Rankin entered the bedroom with a kitchen knife while two people were asleep and ended up getting into a physical altercation with one of them.
Before leaving, Rankin took a vape device and a prescription marijuana cartridge. He then got into a black SUV and struck one of the victim’s vehicles, police said. He fled east on Ben Franklin Highway and was unable to be located.
A warrant was issued for Rankin, and he is awaiting arraignment on charges of burglary, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, theft, criminal mischief and harassment.
