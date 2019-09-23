Police: Cambria County man assaulted woman, 1-year-old, and hit them with car

WILLMORE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is facing several charges for assaulting a woman, shooting her with a pellet gun, and striking her and a 1-year-old child with a car, according to police.

The criminal complaint states that officers were dispatched Sunday to a residence, where the woman was covered in bruises on her face.

The woman stated that Sunday morning, David Brosch, picked up her and a 1-year-old child at her home and began hitting her in the face and arms.

Police say Brosch had a pellet gun in his vehicle which he used to shoot at the victims legs.

After the woman got out of the vehicle with the 1-year-old at McGough’s Market, Brosch struck them both with the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman went into the market and called her father who picked the woman and child up.

Brosch is being charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault of a child, endangering the welfare of a child, and a physical offense of disorderly conduct