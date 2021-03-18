Police: Cambria County man arrested for intent to sell heroin

Jason Zemrose, 40, is in jail after police found several different drugs on him.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Patton man is sitting in jail after police said they found large quantities of packaged heroin among other drugs on him while serving an arrest warrant.

The Patton Borough Police Department is charging 40-year-old Jason Zemrose with one felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs and several minor counts regarding possession of drugs.

An officer was executing an arrest warrant from the Cambria County Sheriff’s office on Zemrose, according to the criminal complaint. The officer reports that Zemrose kept reaching into his coat pockets and would not respond when told to remove his hands.

The officer then said he began doing a search on Zemrose when a syringe fell from his left coat sleeve, to which he repeatedly tried to hide from the officer’s view. The officer located another syringe in the top right pocket of his sweatshirt along with a large amount of stamped wax paper envelopes with a white powder substance suspected to be heroin. The officer found six individual stamp bags, seven bundles (10 stamp bags each), meaning Zemrose intended to distribute.

He also reported that he found a small clear bag that contained a blue round pill (Klonopin) and a green rectangular pill (Xanax) in one of the coat pockets. In the right jeans pocket, the officer found a small clear bag that contained eight individual stamp bags of suspected heroin.

Zemrose is being held in the Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of his $50,000 cash bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.