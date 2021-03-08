Police: Cambria County kidnappers assaulted man, forced him to watch sexual acts

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Cambria County men are in jail facing charges for allegedly kidnapping someone and assaulting them, according to the charges filed.

The Johnstown Police Department charged 50-year-old Steven Matula with two felony counts of aggravated assault in addition to minor counts of unlawful restraint and recklessly endangering another person. Codi Smith, 24, is charged with just one felony count as well as the the two minor counts.

Police were dispatched to a warehouse in Hornerstown March 5 after receiving a call from someone claiming he was being beaten, according to the criminal complaint. They arrived and found a fresh blood trail. All individuals were ordered out of the building, and they found even more blood in the office area. The victim and Matula were transported to the hospital.

The police report that they went to the hospital to speak with the victim where he explained the situation.

He said he went to a friend’s house to retrieve tools of his. While he was there, Matula and Smith arrived to “check a water problem” in the garage.

Finding the victim in the basement, Matula and Smith told him he was coming with them to the warehouse, and they coaxed him to their truck by pressing a screwdriver to his back.

He said he was taken inside the warehouse to a small office that contained a desk and bed. Matula told him if he gets sexually aroused, then they would let him go.

Smith then began performing oral sex on Matula.

The victim attempted to leave, and he and Matula got into a fight. The victim pulled out an exacto knife in self-defense, and Matula grabbed a knife. The victim was stabbed in the arm, and Matula was stabbed in the head.

Smith then grabbed a flourescent light bulb and broke it over the victim’s head.

The victim attempted to run away again and made it out the front door, but he was pulled back inside and beaten some more. Matula started to cut the clothes off of the victim while another man, Eric Cassick, showed up and began assaulting the victim as well.

The victim somehow managed to call 911 in the middle of the chaos.

Bail for Matula was set at 10% of $85,000, and Smith’s bail is 10% of $60,000. Both remain in Cambria County Prison with a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 11.

Police say charges will be filed against Cassick as well, but they did not specify what those will be at this time.