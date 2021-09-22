Police called to three-car crash in Blair County

(WTAJ) — Logan Township Police were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, leaving 2 people being sent to UPMC Altoona.

The call came in just after 7 a.m. Sept. 22 after three vehicles crashed into each other on Route 36 where Washington Avenue connects.

Police state that two people were taken to UPMC Altoona for injuries. No other information was available as of this writing.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTAJ on-air and online as we continue to update this story as information becomes available.