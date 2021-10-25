Police called to scene of construction accident in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Centre County were called to a construction site in Spring Township Monday after a worker was killed in an accident.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 1 p.m. to the site near East Rolling Ridge Drive for a construction accident. Upon arriving at the scene, they found a 26-year-old male in cardiac arrest. The man was pronounced dead on the scene by Coroner Scott Sayers. The victim’s name has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.

Spring Township Police Chief Adam Salyards says an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 26. Details remain limited at this time.

Construction site for future housing development in Spring Township. 10/25/21.

Road leading to construction site along Rolling Ridge Drive in Bellefonte. 10/25/21.

The location is to serve as the site of a new housing development owned by Berks Homes, according to the Spring Township Zoning Office.

Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.