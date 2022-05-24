BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to a home on the 100 block of Polecat Road in Greenfield Township in the late morning of May 24 for a death investigation after two were found dead.

Details are limited at this time, but troopers said there isn’t any danger to anyone in the community.