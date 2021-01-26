Police: Burglary suspects flee, crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of a robbery on Monday morning.

According to police, two male suspects forced entry into a home on Main Street in McCalmont Township around 11: a.m., where they assaulted the resident and took multiple items before fleeing the scene.

The suspects, who were not yet named by police. were located and continued to flee before crashing along route 36 in Young Township. They were life-flighted for treatments for their injuries sustained in the crash, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing.