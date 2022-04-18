JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a burglary that took place in March, stealing over $800 of property.
Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating the burglary that occurred on March 2, 2022. The suspect(s) forcibly entered a home on Main Street in Franklin borough part of Cambria County and stole an estimated $880 worth of items.
The following items were stolen
- Milwaukee Hackzall with charger
- Lowes brand 18 Gauge Nail Gun
- Playstation 3
- Harry Carey collectible swords
- 2022 Over-under rifle
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 814-471-6500.