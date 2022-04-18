JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a burglary that took place in March, stealing over $800 of property.

Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating the burglary that occurred on March 2, 2022. The suspect(s) forcibly entered a home on Main Street in Franklin borough part of Cambria County and stole an estimated $880 worth of items.

The following items were stolen

Milwaukee Hackzall with charger

Lowes brand 18 Gauge Nail Gun

Playstation 3

Harry Carey collectible swords

2022 Over-under rifle

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 814-471-6500.