Police: Burglar found inside Blair County home with machete

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have charged a Blair County man with burglary after he was found inside a basement with a machete.

John Molliver, 29, of Newry, was inside the basement of a home on Route 22 in Frankstown Township late Thursday night when a state trooper saw his van parked outside. The home had been burglarized recently and so the trooper stopped and noticed boot prints in the snow leading to the cellar of the home, according to the charges.

The door was open and the trooper said he could see Molliver inside the basement, going through drawers. Molliver was ordered to step outside and when he was arrested, state police said they found a machete and a flashlight on Molliver along with other items from inside the home.

JOHN MOLLIVER

Inside the van, state police also found two propane tanks stolen from the property, according to the charges.

Molliver remains in Blair County Prison and is scheduled to appear on March 2 for a preliminary hearing on charges that include felony burglary and misdemeanor theft.