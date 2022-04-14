ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arraigned on April 14 after allegedly setting a trashcan on fire in a Burger King restroom in November.

Muhammad A. Moore, 38, faces charges that include arson, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. Management said Moore was a frequent customer at the Burger King on Plank Road in Altoona and came to the restaurant a few times a week. He set a trash can on fire in the men’s restroom on Nov. 10 and the fire was put out by employees, according to the charges filed.

Moore was seen on surveillance footage entering the restroom that day two times before exiting the building. A fire inspector determined the cause was intentional and that there were several combustible materials inside the trash can, including paper towels and cups.

Several other items in the restroom were damaged, including a sink pipe cover being pulled off, and emergency floodlights pulled from the wall.

A manager told police they noticed a trashcan was set on fire on Oct. 18 as well, and that Moore was at the restaurant that day and went into the restroom at one point.

Moore has a preliminary hearing on April 27.