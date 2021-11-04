Police: Book with ‘thousands of drug transactions’, meth found in Altoona mom’s home

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona woman is facing charges after police found over 15 ounces of meth in the residence where four children were also living.

Police conducted a search warrant on the residence located at the 1700 block of 6th Avenue after finding out a cell phone was left there from a suspect who led police on a high-speed chase and tried to hide at the home on Oct. 22. Maria Frye, 30 tried to help the suspect hide while her children, ages four, six, eight and 10 were in the home as this was happening, according to the complaint. Police did not arrest her for trying to hide the actor.

When police executed the search warrant on Nov. 3 to find the phone they found Frye hiding in a closet of one of her child’s bedrooms. In an interview, Frye tried to convince police that the phone was stolen from the residence the day before, but police did eventually find the phone in the home.

In an attempt to find the phone police searched Frye’s bedroom and found two rocks of suspected meth, a digital scale and a bag of marijuana in the bedroom. In total police found five digital scales, unused zip baggies, drug paraphilia and over 15 ounces of meth.

Police also found a notebook by Frye’s bed that contained drug transactions and the prices Frye was selling for, dating far back as July 2021. Police say the book contained “tens of thousands of dollars in drug transactions,” according to the affidavit.

Police also note that the living conditions of the house were “deplorable.” Officers tried to go downstairs to the basement but there was a pile of dirty clothes in the laundry room blocking the door. The fridge in the kitchen wasn’t working but was filled with food and there was a pile of dirty dishes with some being from three days ago. The children’s rooms also were bare with almost no toys but Frye’s room was very cluttered.

Frye faces felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children and use/possession of drug paraphilia.

Frye is currently confined in Blair County Jail with bail set at a monetary value at $100,000. She awaits a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10th.