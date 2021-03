BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have taped off an alley in Altoona following the discovery of a body Friday morning.

Details are limited at this time, but we’re told the body was located in a backyard on the 1900 block of Fifth Avenue in Altoona. The individual has not been identified at this time.

Officers say the incident is suspicious in nature. Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated when additional information becomes available.