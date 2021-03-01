Police: Blair County woman came to probation office with heroin in purse

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County woman faces charges after police say she showed up to the probation office with about 30 bags of heroin in her purse.

It was Wednesday at about 2:30 p.m. when Altoona police were called to the Blair County Adult Probation & Parole’s satellite office at 705 Eighth Ave. because a search of 29-year-old Valene Reed turned up three bundles of suspected heroin, according to charges filed before Magisterial District Judge Daniel DeAntonio.

Reed was arrested Aug. 21, 2020 after the car she was riding in was pulled over by state police on Route 22, near the Cambria County line. About 1,100 packets of suspected heroin were seized, 100 of which were in her purse. She was reporting to the probation office as part of her supervised bail conditions. She was released from Blair County Prison in September of 2020 after posting $75,000 cash bail.

On Friday, a Blair County Judge granted a motion by the Blair County District Attorney’s Office to revoke her bail.

Along with the three bundles of suspected heroin, a syringe was also found in her purse, police said.

Reed now faces new felony and misdemeanor drug charges and she is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 10 at Central Court.