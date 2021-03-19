Police: Blair County man violates PFA 12 times, six arrests since August

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said the 20-year-old man faces harassment charges for violating a PFA several times, causing the victim emotional distress and financial loss.

The Altoona Police Department charged Joseph Clark III with four minor counts of harassment.

The victim received a Protection From Abuse (PFA) against Clark Aug. 20, 2020, and since then, she has made a total of 12 reports against him for violations. Of those 12 reports, six led to an arrested for PFA violations by the Altoona Police Department or East Freedom Police Department, according to the criminal complaint.

On the first PFA violation she reported to police, she said she received 23 phone calls from a number she didn’t recognize and another 9 phone calls from a different number. When she answered, she was able to identify Clark by his voice.

It’s reported that Clark would also contact her through the use of social media such as Facebook and Snapchat with fake profiles. She told police that he would often message her at 2 and 3 a.m.

Since obtaining a PFA, she told police she had to change jobs as a direct result of Clark’s actions. Each arrest required her to show up for court, causing her to miss work. Due to missing so much work, she said her hours were reduced, and she eventually had to find another job.

Police said they interviewed Clark Feb. 9, and he allegedly admitted to creating fake social media profiles and communicating to the victim. He said he wouldn’t make any more contact with her.

Two additional police reports were filed after the interview by the victim.

Clark has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 21.